Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is -28.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.46 and a high of $15.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMLS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.26% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 61.76% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is 6.27% and -12.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87426.0 and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -27.71% off its SMA200. CMLS registered -31.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.74%.

The stock witnessed a 3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.68%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has around 2588 employees, a market worth around $168.79M and $946.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.50 and Fwd P/E is 4.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.27% and -48.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cumulus Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.10% this year.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.63M, and float is at 18.10M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Denning Richard,the company’sEVP,General Counsel&Secretary. SEC filings show that Denning Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $13.71 per share for a total of $34275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78252.0 shares.

Cumulus Media Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Milner David Edward (President – Operations) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $13.62 per share for $40860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81062.0 shares of the CMLS stock.