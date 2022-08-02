Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -17.87% Change This Year

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) is -17.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $47.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENVA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.84% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.08% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.64, the stock is 6.95% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -7.98% off its SMA200. ENVA registered 1.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.31.

The stock witnessed a 16.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.05%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has around 1463 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.37 and Fwd P/E is 4.61. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -29.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enova International Inc. (ENVA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enova International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.37M, and float is at 32.34M with Short Float at 6.62%.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Enova International Inc. (ENVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rahilly Sean,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Rahilly Sean sold 1,430 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $44.55 per share for a total of $63706.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77803.0 shares.

Enova International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Fisher David (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $40.46 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the ENVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Fisher David (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 7,771 shares at an average price of $38.61 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 444,837 shares of Enova International Inc. (ENVA).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 24.17% up over the past 12 months. Air Lease Corporation (AL) is -12.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.