Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Is Down -36.47% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is -36.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $6.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is 0.37% and -7.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -26.81% off its SMA200. FSP registered -23.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.26%.

The stock witnessed a -9.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.74%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $380.68M and $192.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.20. Profit margin for the company is 49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.78% and -39.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 186.00% this year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.69M, and float is at 92.41M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN BRIAN N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN BRIAN N bought 42,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $3.93 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that HANSEN BRIAN N (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $4.03 per share for $30251.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, HANSEN BRIAN N (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.96 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 225,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -23.17% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -17.64% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -25.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.