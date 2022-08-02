GPI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Now

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is -6.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.72 and a high of $212.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPI stock was last observed hovering at around $176.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.95%.

Currently trading at $181.87, the stock is 7.00% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -0.03% off its SMA200. GPI registered 4.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.70%.

The stock witnessed a 7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.44%, and is 6.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) has around 13711 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $14.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.30 and Fwd P/E is 4.67. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.81% and -14.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.53M, and float is at 15.95M with Short Float at 12.04%.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burman Darryl M,the company’sSr. VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Burman Darryl M sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $184.12 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23583.0 shares.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that JONES MICHAEL DAVID (Sr. Vice President, Aftersales) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $181.49 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12972.0 shares of the GPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Grese Frank (Senior Vice President) disposed off 910 shares at an average price of $185.86 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 21,714 shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI).

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -12.34% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 4.41% higher over the same period. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is -28.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.