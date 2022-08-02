GRBK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Now

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is -11.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $32.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $26.81, the stock is 14.39% and 20.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 13.71% off its SMA200. GRBK registered 6.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.97.

The stock witnessed a 37.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.09%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.08 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.58% and -16.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.59M, and float is at 45.51M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Press Richard S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Press Richard S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $30.67 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90897.0 shares.

Green Brick Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Press Richard S (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $30.05 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95897.0 shares of the GRBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Olsen Kathleen (Director) acquired 9,700 shares at an average price of $25.47 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 79,238 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK).

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading -87.17% down over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is 0.88% higher over the same period. REX American Resources Corporation (REX) is 243.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.