Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) is -4.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVAL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.78% higher than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.50, the stock is 1.10% and -8.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.97% off its SMA200. AVAL registered -6.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.04%.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.27%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.61 and Fwd P/E is 5.65. Distance from 52-week low is 8.02% and -33.96% from its 52-week high.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 1275.00% this year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 35.65M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -15.66% down over the past 12 months and Citigroup Inc. (C) that is -23.22% lower over the same period.