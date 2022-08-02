Is Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) a good stock to buy now?

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is -13.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.81 and a high of $19.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.1% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is 3.05% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.45% off its SMA200. TRIN registered 6.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.16%.

The stock witnessed a 3.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.17%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $561.22M and $96.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.51 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Distance from 52-week low is 8.25% and -24.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.50% this year.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.42M, and float is at 25.31M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Estes Ronald E.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Estes Ronald E. bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $15.49 per share for a total of $4647.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16878.0 shares.

Trinity Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that HAMADA RICHARD P (Director) bought a total of 5,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $15.00 per share for $75870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83661.0 shares of the TRIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Brown Kyle Steven (President & CIO) acquired 3,377 shares at an average price of $14.80 for $49980.0. The insider now directly holds 10,177 shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN).