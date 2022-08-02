KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) – The 28.32% Upside Potential Remains

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) is -20.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.15 and a high of $55.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $51.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.2% off the consensus price target high of $61.17 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 18.93% higher than the price target low of $45.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.58, the stock is 2.25% and -9.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -21.04% off its SMA200. KB registered -17.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.56%.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.34%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) has around 25725 employees, a market worth around $14.84B and $12.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.18. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.35% and -33.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.70% this year.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 389.63M, and float is at 380.40M with Short Float at 0.20%.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -15.66% down over the past 12 months and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is 6.78% higher over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -14.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.