Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is -79.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $27.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIRK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is -16.87% and -29.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -75.37% off its SMA200. KIRK registered -84.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.13.

The stock witnessed a -12.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.26%, and is -8.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $39.06M and $537.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.64% and -88.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.10%).

Kirkland’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 414.00% this year.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.56M, and float is at 11.43M with Short Float at 19.52%.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strain Nicole Allyson,the company’sCFO and COO. SEC filings show that Strain Nicole Allyson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $11.30 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Kirkland’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that JOYCE ANN E (Director) bought a total of 2,242 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $11.14 per share for $24978.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5336.0 shares of the KIRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Lewis John Hartnett (10% Owner) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $16.85 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 805,599 shares of Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK).

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -57.51% down over the past 12 months. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is -4.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.