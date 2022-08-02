LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Is Down -77.37% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is -77.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $7.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 23.10% and 8.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 7.84% at the moment leaves the stock -66.73% off its SMA200. LMFA registered -74.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.62%.

The stock witnessed a 34.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.79%, and is 17.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $13.59M and $8.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.32. Distance from 52-week low is 50.62% and -85.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.00% this year.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.06M, and float is at 9.73M with Short Float at 0.62%.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCree Douglas I.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCree Douglas I. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $4545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5410.0 shares.

LM Funding America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Graham Andrew L. (Director) bought a total of 9,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.07 per share for $9872.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32916.0 shares of the LMFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Graham Andrew L. (Director) acquired 8,680 shares at an average price of $1.21 for $10503.0. The insider now directly holds 23,716 shares of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA).