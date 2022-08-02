Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 50.31% Upside

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) is -17.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.95 and a high of $12.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEXA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -29.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.46, the stock is 14.84% and -5.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -22.01% off its SMA200. NEXA registered -23.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.56.

The stock witnessed a 7.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.98%, and is 20.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) has around 5840 employees, a market worth around $742.64M and $2.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.54 and Fwd P/E is 3.83. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -49.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nexa Resources S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.40% this year.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.44M, and float is at 46.78M with Short Float at 0.33%.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newmont Corporation (NEM) that is trading -28.46% down over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -33.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.