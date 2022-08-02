Positives for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) as stock gains in recent trading

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is 4.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.43 and a high of $230.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABG stock was last observed hovering at around $171.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.11% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.15% off the consensus price target high of $370.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -33.89% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.75, the stock is 7.91% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 5.31% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. ABG registered -12.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.50.

The stock witnessed a 6.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.61%, and is 9.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $12.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.41 and Fwd P/E is 5.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.44% and -21.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.90% this year.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.10M, and float is at 21.97M with Short Float at 7.89%.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milstein Jed,the company’sSVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Milstein Jed sold 4,151 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $194.72 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11342.0 shares.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Maric Miran (SVP, Strategy & Innovation) sold a total of 233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $187.79 per share for $43755.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3732.0 shares of the ABG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Hult David W (President & CEO) disposed off 1,152 shares at an average price of $194.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 51,431 shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG).

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -12.34% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 4.41% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 4.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.