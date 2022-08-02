Positives for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) as stock gains in recent trading

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is -34.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.83 and a high of $56.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.93% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.48, the stock is 2.15% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -15.62% off its SMA200. MDC registered -31.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.06.

The stock witnessed a 12.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 2080 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $5.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.37 and Fwd P/E is 4.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.08% and -35.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.77M, and float is at 56.72M with Short Float at 4.14%.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Raymond T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Baker Raymond T sold 33,067 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $35.59 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40187.0 shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BUCHWALD HERBERT T (Director) sold a total of 9,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $37.64 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, BLACKFORD DAVID E (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $38.12 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 19,748 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -29.22% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -19.50% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -18.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.