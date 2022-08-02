Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 48.33% Upside

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is -22.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUAD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 48.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 8.71% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -31.87% off its SMA200. QUAD registered -11.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.97.

The stock witnessed a 12.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.28%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $166.31M and $3.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.28. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.57% and -58.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Quad/Graphics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.90% this year.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.50M, and float is at 32.86M with Short Float at 6.40%.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times.