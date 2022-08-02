Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is -32.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.79 and a high of $59.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHN stock was last observed hovering at around $35.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.8% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 21.98% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $35.11, the stock is 4.51% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -22.18% off its SMA200. SCHN registered -33.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.27.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.06%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) has around 3167 employees, a market worth around $942.35M and $3.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.86% and -41.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.14M, and float is at 25.67M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HICKS WAYLAND R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HICKS WAYLAND R bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $30.85 per share for a total of $61700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7600.0 shares.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Saba Peter B (SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 1,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $44.46 per share for $52374.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63261.0 shares of the SCHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Heiskell Steven (SVP, Products & Services) disposed off 7,908 shares at an average price of $52.26 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 111,386 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -10.12% down over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 29.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.