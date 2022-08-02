Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SAH Stock Is Going Next

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is -13.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.17 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAH stock was last observed hovering at around $41.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.54% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -30.36% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.02, the stock is 13.50% and 7.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -6.90% off its SMA200. SAH registered -21.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.04%.

The stock witnessed a 17.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.10%, and is 11.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $13.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.90% and -25.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonic Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 776.00% this year.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.80M, and float is at 19.50M with Short Float at 22.00%.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DYKE JEFF,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that DYKE JEFF sold 28,196 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $42.67 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Sonic Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Byrd Heath (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 93,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $41.27 per share for $3.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Rusnak Paul P. (10% Owner) acquired 3,793 shares at an average price of $41.05 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000,000 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -12.34% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 4.41% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 4.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.