The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is -47.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.98 and a high of $31.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.02, the stock is -12.10% and -20.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -38.74% off its SMA200. AAN registered -54.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.78.

The stock witnessed a -10.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.58%, and is -16.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has around 9170 employees, a market worth around $394.90M and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.47 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.68% and -58.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.50% this year.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.83M, and float is at 29.81M with Short Float at 7.87%.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harris Hubert L. Jr.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harris Hubert L. Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $22.40 per share for a total of $22400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that Robinson John W (Director) sold a total of 16,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $23.89 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the AAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Robinson John W (Director) disposed off 18,959 shares at an average price of $24.99 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 319,212 shares of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN).