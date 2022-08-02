These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Eni S.p.A. (E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) is -12.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.88 and a high of $32.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The E stock was last observed hovering at around $24.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $34.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.62% off the consensus price target high of $38.01 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 18.2% higher than the price target low of $29.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.09, the stock is 6.74% and -6.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -14.50% off its SMA200. E registered 2.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.04.

The stock witnessed a 1.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.38%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Eni S.p.A. (E) has around 32689 employees, a market worth around $40.53B and $96.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.92. Distance from 52-week low is 15.40% and -26.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Eni S.p.A. (E) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eni S.p.A. (E) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eni S.p.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 167.40% this year.

Eni S.p.A. (E) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.04%.

Eni S.p.A. (E): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 15.86% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 64.11% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 106.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.