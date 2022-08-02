These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is 13.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.15 and a high of $67.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLI stock was last observed hovering at around $67.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $117.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.29% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.96% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.14, the stock is 15.95% and 20.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 20.46% off its SMA200. MLI registered 54.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.88.

The stock witnessed a 25.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.99%, and is 7.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) has around 5337 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $4.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.76 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.22% and -0.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.00%).

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mueller Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 233.50% this year.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.79M, and float is at 55.08M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HANSEN JOHN B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN JOHN B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 26 at a price of $64.27 per share for a total of $64272.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59885.0 shares.

Mueller Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that HANSEN JOHN B (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $60.33 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57885.0 shares of the MLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, GOLDMAN SCOTT JAY (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $57.11 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 17,590 shares of Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI).

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 20.25% up over the past 12 months and Tredegar Corporation (TG) that is -17.14% lower over the same period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) is 32.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.