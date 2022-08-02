Things appear to be looking up for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is -16.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBW stock was last observed hovering at around $15.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.55% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.55% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.32, the stock is 1.63% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -8.82% off its SMA200. BBW registered 14.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.59.

The stock witnessed a -0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.83%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $270.91M and $437.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.18 and Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.49% and -30.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.40%).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 290.40% this year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.48M, and float is at 13.87M with Short Float at 13.81%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dixon Robert L JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dixon Robert L JR sold 1,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $33811.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48870.0 shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Carrara George (Director) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $18.19 per share for $59107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31887.0 shares of the BBW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Hurt J. Christopher (Chief Ops&Experience Officer) disposed off 50,309 shares at an average price of $19.28 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 100,639 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading 11.92% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -39.65% lower over the same period. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) is -53.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.