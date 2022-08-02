TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) – The 9.33% Upside Potential Remains

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) is 19.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $26.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMST stock was last observed hovering at around $20.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $21.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.83% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.13% lower than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.72, the stock is 9.00% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 9.87% off its SMA200. TMST registered 47.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.66.

The stock witnessed a 5.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $892.72M and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.79% and -24.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 331.20% this year.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.40M, and float is at 38.14M with Short Float at 9.93%.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Garcia Ken V,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Garcia Ken V bought 22,645 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $17.79 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66665.0 shares.

TimkenSteel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Garcia Ken V (Director) bought a total of 3,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $17.93 per share for $66060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44020.0 shares of the TMST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Garcia Ken V (Director) acquired 10,686 shares at an average price of $14.84 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 34,500 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 29.65% up over the past 12 months and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) that is 20.06% higher over the same period. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) is -25.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.