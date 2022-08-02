TPG Inc. (TPG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) is -16.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.09 and a high of $35.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $28.30, the stock is 9.59% and 7.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -0.27% off its SMA200. TPG registered a loss of -13.80% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 18.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.42%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

TPG Inc. (TPG) has around 1013 employees, a market worth around $8.34B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.24. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.56% and -20.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (145.00%).

TPG Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.40% this year.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.95M, and float is at 69.44M with Short Float at 11.54%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TPG Inc. (TPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.