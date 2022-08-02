Tredegar Corporation (TG) down -8.38% since start of the year

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) is -8.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.69 and a high of $13.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.83, the stock is 6.73% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -6.90% off its SMA200. TG registered -17.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.79.

The stock witnessed a 8.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.41%, and is 6.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $364.21M and $886.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -19.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tredegar Corporation (TG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tredegar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 441.40% this year.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.65M, and float is at 25.91M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Tredegar Corporation (TG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 28 times.