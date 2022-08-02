TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TPVG Stock Is Going Next

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) is -20.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.86 and a high of $19.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPVG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $14.26, the stock is 7.99% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -12.05% off its SMA200. TPVG registered -9.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.23.

The stock witnessed a 11.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.46%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.27 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is 80.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.24% and -25.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.01M, and float is at 30.60M with Short Float at 4.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mathieu Christopher M.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mathieu Christopher M. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $12.16 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25500.0 shares.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Fornelli Cynthia M. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $14.75 per share for $14750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4409.0 shares of the TPVG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Fornelli Cynthia M. (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $17.05 for $8525.0. The insider now directly holds 3,276 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG).