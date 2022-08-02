What should you know before buying stock in MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) is -33.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZO stock was last observed hovering at around $40.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.58% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.79% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.22, the stock is -3.14% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -3.97% at the moment leaves the stock -15.12% off its SMA200. HZO registered -27.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.10.

The stock witnessed a 8.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.15%, and is -9.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has around 2067 employees, a market worth around $889.51M and $2.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.90 and Fwd P/E is 5.09. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.74% and -35.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MarineMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.52M, and float is at 21.00M with Short Float at 16.96%.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Clint,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Moore Clint sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $43.28 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25500.0 shares.

MarineMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that EURE HILLIARD M (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $60.12 per share for $72144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21000.0 shares of the HZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, MCLAMB MICHAEL H (Executive VP, CFO and Sec) disposed off 4,690 shares at an average price of $59.08 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 48,002 shares of MarineMax Inc. (HZO).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -12.34% down over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -7.58% lower over the same period. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 17.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.