What should you know before buying stock in Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is -31.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.63 and a high of $81.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.18% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.2% higher than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.53, the stock is 6.69% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98170.0 and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -15.01% off its SMA200. STC registered -7.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.06%.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.08 and Fwd P/E is 7.18. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.50% and -32.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.50%).

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.30% this year.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.96M, and float is at 26.59M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EPPINGER FREDERICK H,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that EPPINGER FREDERICK H bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $48.91 per share for a total of $73362.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94762.0 shares.

Stewart Information Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Lessack Steven Mark (Group President) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $55.20 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9291.0 shares of the STC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, EPPINGER FREDERICK H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $52.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 93,262 shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC).

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -38.71% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is -0.42% lower over the same period. Investors Title Company (ITIC) is -3.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.