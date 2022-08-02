Why Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) is -25.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $11.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CODX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is 10.05% and 19.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -2.26% off its SMA200. CODX registered -34.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.71.

The stock witnessed a 17.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.23%, and is 9.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $203.85M and $100.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.08 and Fwd P/E is 10.66. Profit margin for the company is 40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.60% and -44.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.94M, and float is at 33.63M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durenard Eugene,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Durenard Eugene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $10.46 per share for a total of $20910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.