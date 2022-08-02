Why Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is -7.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.53 and a high of $50.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESNT stock was last observed hovering at around $41.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $42.16, the stock is 6.39% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -2.51% off its SMA200. ESNT registered -6.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.49.

The stock witnessed a 8.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.02%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has around 347 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.51. Profit margin for the company is 78.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.68% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.17M, and float is at 104.41M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAULS DOUGLAS J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PAULS DOUGLAS J sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $41.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26630.0 shares.

Essent Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that GLANVILLE ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $40.71 per share for $40710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45477.0 shares of the ESNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, CASALE MARK (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 6,572 shares at an average price of $50.02 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 1,633,641 shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 21.82% up over the past 12 months and NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) that is -13.71% lower over the same period. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is 2.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.