Why should you keep an eye on Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) is 41.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.10 and a high of $53.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLVM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.22% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.22% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.50, the stock is 19.54% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 13.46% off its SMA200. SLVM registered a gain of 42.70% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 20.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.53%, and is 11.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.22 and Fwd P/E is 7.16. Distance from 52-week low is 71.00% and -25.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sylvamo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.00M, and float is at 39.28M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $34.75 per share for a total of $143.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.61 million shares.

Sylvamo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Ribieras JeanMichel (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $31.07 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SLVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Cleves Thomas A (SVP, Corporate Affairs) acquired 19,340 shares at an average price of $32.44 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 43,000 shares of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM).