Why should you keep an eye on Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.47 and a high of $41.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $33.86, the stock is 16.37% and 13.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -2.70% off its SMA200. TGH registered 4.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.04.

The stock witnessed a 23.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is 7.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $885.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.98 and Fwd P/E is 5.55. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.94% and -19.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 297.10% this year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.40M, and float is at 44.51M with Short Float at 5.87%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) that is trading -58.55% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -12.32% lower over the same period. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -16.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.