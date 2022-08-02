Will Cosan S.A. (CSAN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) is -7.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.95 and a high of $20.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSAN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $22.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.67% off the consensus price target high of $32.64 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.05% higher than the price target low of $15.24 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.47, the stock is 10.79% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. CSAN registered -26.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.78%, and is 10.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) has around 41763 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.85 and Fwd P/E is 46.68. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.09% and -31.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cosan S.A. (CSAN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cosan S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 504.40% this year.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 467.15M, and float is at 300.44M with Short Float at 0.55%.