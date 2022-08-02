Will Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) is -13.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.17 and a high of $34.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHG stock was last observed hovering at around $27.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $38.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.08% off the consensus price target high of $43.83 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 3.64% higher than the price target low of $27.71 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.70, the stock is -1.22% and -11.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -15.87% off its SMA200. SHG registered -20.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.48%.

The stock witnessed a -6.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.37%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) has around 21405 employees, a market worth around $13.61B and $11.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.50. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.08% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 534.05M, and float is at 424.77M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -17.41% down over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is -14.29% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -23.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.