APAM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Now

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) is -14.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.07 and a high of $52.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APAM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.34% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -33.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.04, the stock is 7.58% and 8.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -1.41% off its SMA200. APAM registered -16.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.72%.

The stock witnessed a 11.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.34%, and is 7.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has around 498 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.36 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Distance from 52-week low is 24.85% and -23.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (91.10%).

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.04M, and float is at 59.45M with Short Float at 5.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COXE TENCH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COXE TENCH bought 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $45.39 per share for a total of $9.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading -8.03% down over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is 52.65% higher over the same period. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 34.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.