Are we looking at the next big move in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)?

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (AMEX: EVV) is -14.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $13.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.22, the stock is 7.64% and 8.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -4.66% off its SMA200. EVV registered -15.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.71%.

The stock witnessed a 7.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.66%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.73. Distance from 52-week low is 16.35% and -16.83% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Top Institutional Holders

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by QUINTON KEITH,the company’sTrustee. SEC filings show that QUINTON KEITH bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $13.10 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.