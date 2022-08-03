Are we looking at the next big move in SES AI Corporation (SES)?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) is -53.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $11.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SES stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is 0.81% and -8.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -39.55% off its SMA200. SES registered -53.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.77%.

The stock witnessed a 14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.97%, and is 8.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.42% and -59.90% from its 52-week high.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SES AI Corporation (SES) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.18M, and float is at 210.89M with Short Float at 2.47%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SES AI Corporation (SES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hu Qichao,the company’sCEO & CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Hu Qichao bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $3.83 per share for a total of $95798.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

SES AI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Ban Joanne (CHIEF LEGAL & CORP. OFFICER) sold a total of 26,859 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $4.03 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the SES stock.