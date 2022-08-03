Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is -7.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.70 and a high of $97.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAWW stock was last observed hovering at around $84.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.38% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.79% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -61.8% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.37, the stock is 31.74% and 31.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 12.79% off its SMA200. AAWW registered 32.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.55.

The stock witnessed a 42.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.48%, and is 25.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) has around 4056 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $4.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.84% and -10.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.85M, and float is at 27.82M with Short Float at 12.09%.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kokas Adam Richard,the company’sEVP, GC & Secty. SEC filings show that Kokas Adam Richard sold 9,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $88.45 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33356.0 shares.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Steen Michael (EVP & CMO) sold a total of 6,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $87.50 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68451.0 shares of the AAWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Kokas Adam Richard (EVP, GC & Secty.) disposed off 10,348 shares at an average price of $95.01 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 21,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW).

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is trading 36.04% up over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -15.53% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -27.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.