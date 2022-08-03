Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is -32.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.39 and a high of $46.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BGFV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.13% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.85, the stock is 5.88% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -27.92% off its SMA200. BGFV registered -42.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.74%.

The stock witnessed a 16.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.24%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $275.50M and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.22 and Fwd P/E is 4.89. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.68% and -72.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.20%).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.10% this year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.68M, and float is at 21.27M with Short Float at 33.96%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starr Shane O,the company’sSenior VP, Operations. SEC filings show that Starr Shane O sold 3,135 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $43012.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14950.0 shares.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Starr Shane O (Senior VP, Operations) sold a total of 7,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $16.53 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13550.0 shares of the BGFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, FRALEY JEFFREY L (Senior VP, Human Resources) disposed off 7,750 shares at an average price of $16.17 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 12,375 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading -7.24% down over the past 12 months and Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) that is -45.18% lower over the same period. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is -50.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.