Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.72 and a high of $85.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.12%.

Currently trading at $67.89, the stock is 6.67% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -1.40% off its SMA200. BCC registered 48.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.30%.

The stock witnessed a 12.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.35%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has around 6140 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $8.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.75. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.49% and -20.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 305.00% this year.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.47M, and float is at 39.18M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Boise Cascade Company (BCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Dean Michael,the company’sEVP, Wood Products. SEC filings show that Brown Dean Michael sold 2,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $82.58 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47929.0 shares.

Boise Cascade Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Twedt Jill (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $77.85 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29932.0 shares of the BCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Brown Dean Michael (EVP, Wood Products) disposed off 4,821 shares at an average price of $77.40 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 51,084 shares of Boise Cascade Company (BCC).

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) that is trading 96.15% up over the past 12 months and LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) that is -49.97% lower over the same period. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) is -34.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.