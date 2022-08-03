BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) down -65.48% since start of the year

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) is -65.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BZFD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 59.11% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is 3.63% and -19.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -64.08% off its SMA200. BZFD registered -81.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.62.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.98%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has around 1522 employees, a market worth around $249.28M and $416.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.75. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.67% and -87.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.43M, and float is at 59.78M with Short Float at 1.88%.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rothstein Adam,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rothstein Adam bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $76122.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

BuzzFeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Rothstein Adam (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $2.29 per share for $22950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the BZFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, COLEMAN GREGORY (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.77 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 565,558 shares of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD).