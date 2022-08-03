Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Is Down -39.88% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is -39.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $86.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.23% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.69% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.74% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.17, the stock is -2.97% and -0.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -19.33% off its SMA200. CCS registered -30.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.36.

The stock witnessed a 3.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.26%, and is -6.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.88 and Fwd P/E is 3.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.08% and -42.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Communities Inc. (CCS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.90% this year.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.53M, and float is at 28.96M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Century Communities Inc. (CCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Francescon Dale,the company’sChairman and Co-CEO. SEC filings show that Francescon Dale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $73.10 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Century Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Francescon Robert J (Co-CEO, President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $73.10 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the CCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Francescon Robert J (Co-CEO, President) disposed off 90,000 shares at an average price of $72.08 for $6.49 million. The insider now directly holds 1,102,793 shares of Century Communities Inc. (CCS).

Century Communities Inc. (CCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -31.65% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -24.13% lower over the same period. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is -22.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.