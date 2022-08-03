Check out this: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) could be on the verge of a big rally

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) is -20.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $13.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MITT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is 9.43% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69435.0 and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -12.14% off its SMA200. MITT registered -25.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.43.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.14%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.78 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.03% and -39.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.91M, and float is at 22.80M with Short Float at 1.40%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jozoff Matthew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jozoff Matthew bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that LaManna Joseph (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $10.28 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44987.0 shares of the MITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, ROBERTS DAVID N (Chairman and CEO) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $10.25 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 384,368 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT).

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -24.20% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -50.18% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -22.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.