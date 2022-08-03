Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) is -49.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $23.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLRS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.78% off the consensus price target high of $27.30 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 35.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.07, the stock is -4.58% and -21.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -42.78% off its SMA200. VLRS registered -58.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.13%.

The stock witnessed a -10.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.19%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) has around 7029 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $2.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is 47.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.61% and -61.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -261.20% this year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.60M, and float is at 109.69M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -19.34% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -21.53% lower over the same period. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -4.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.