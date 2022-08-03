CTRN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Now

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is -74.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $97.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.64% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.91% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.18, the stock is 0.73% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90468.0 and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -49.57% off its SMA200. CTRN registered -69.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.25%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $194.89M and $914.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.88. Distance from 52-week low is 18.44% and -75.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (53.80%).

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citi Trends Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.40% this year.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.41M, and float is at 8.00M with Short Float at 23.86%.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Powell Lisa A.,the company’sChief Merchandising Officer. SEC filings show that Powell Lisa A. sold 1,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $24.46 per share for a total of $47501.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14578.0 shares.

Citi Trends Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Berkowitz Jessica (SVP, Planning and Allocation) sold a total of 1,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $31.95 per share for $57989.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5446.0 shares of the CTRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Seipel Kenneth Duane (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $73.84 for $73840.0. The insider now directly holds 9,825 shares of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN).

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -34.03% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is -9.29% lower over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -31.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.