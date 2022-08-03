Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FLGT Stock Is Going Next

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) is -40.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.34 and a high of $112.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.29% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.29% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.00, the stock is 2.54% and 8.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -11.82% off its SMA200. FLGT registered -35.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.97.

The stock witnessed a 8.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.69%, and is 3.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has around 645 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $953.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.06 and Fwd P/E is 545.45. Profit margin for the company is 48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.74% and -46.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.23M, and float is at 21.41M with Short Float at 7.01%.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIM PAUL,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that KIM PAUL sold 415 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $55.10 per share for a total of $22867.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Xie Jian (President and COO) sold a total of 668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $54.54 per share for $36433.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the FLGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, BOLGER JOHN C (Director) disposed off 1,126 shares at an average price of $55.32 for $62291.0. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading -77.86% down over the past 12 months and Invitae Corporation (NVTA) that is -92.79% lower over the same period. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is -55.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.