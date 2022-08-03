Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) is -15.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $8.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is -2.70% and -2.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -4.68% off its SMA200. GTX registered -1.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.51.

The stock witnessed a -16.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.15%, and is 3.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $436.12M and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.32% and -21.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.50%).

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garrett Motion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.54M, and float is at 64.50M with Short Float at 6.10%.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times.