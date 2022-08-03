Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 86.33% Upside

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is -51.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is -20.47% and -26.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -10.09% at the moment leaves the stock -44.19% off its SMA200. CO registered -59.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.13.

The stock witnessed a -31.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.33%, and is -14.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) has around 1215 employees, a market worth around $280.11M and $184.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.36. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.38% and -62.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Cord Blood Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.76M, and float is at 44.88M with Short Float at 0.51%.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.