Is CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) a good stock to buy now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is -23.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBAT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 1.27% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -15.98% off its SMA200. CBAT registered -66.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.75.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.26%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has around 1054 employees, a market worth around $104.16M and $123.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.31. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.32% and -68.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 655.60% this year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.71M, and float is at 64.55M with Short Float at 5.59%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) that is trading -42.53% down over the past 12 months and Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) that is -2.46% lower over the same period.