Is Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) a good stock to buy now?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is -36.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCUL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.76% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is 0.99% and 13.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -17.54% off its SMA200. OCUL registered -60.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.91%.

The stock witnessed a 8.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.06%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $337.03M and $49.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.89% and -64.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.70% this year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.75M, and float is at 76.20M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUMMER ROAD LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $4.80 per share for a total of $47986.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.94 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.93 million shares of the OCUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) acquired 4,023 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $20920.0. The insider now directly holds 5,894,761 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading -40.39% down over the past 12 months and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) that is -40.07% lower over the same period.