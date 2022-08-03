Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) is -33.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $3.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MHLD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 1.32% and -4.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70922.0 and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. MHLD registered -39.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.31.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.56%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $173.30M and $78.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.73. Distance from 52-week low is 10.87% and -42.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.40% this year.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.55M, and float is at 62.18M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NIGRO STEVEN HAROLD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NIGRO STEVEN HAROLD bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $3.12 per share for a total of $46800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading -2.15% down over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is -3.33% lower over the same period.