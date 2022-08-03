Maximus Inc. (MMS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is -16.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.50 and a high of $89.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMS stock was last observed hovering at around $67.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74%.

Currently trading at $66.49, the stock is 4.15% and 5.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -9.83% off its SMA200. MMS registered -24.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.01%.

The stock witnessed a 4.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.83%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) has around 35800 employees, a market worth around $4.00B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.61 and Fwd P/E is 16.42. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.68% and -25.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.23M, and float is at 60.81M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Maximus Inc. (MMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caswell Bruce,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Caswell Bruce bought 8,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $60.32 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Maximus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that HALEY JOHN J (Director) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $60.32 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, RUDDY RAYMOND B (Director) acquired 17,341 shares at an average price of $57.72 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 109,030 shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS).

Maximus Inc. (MMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 12.35% up over the past 12 months and ICF International Inc. (ICFI) that is 4.20% higher over the same period. The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) is 20.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.